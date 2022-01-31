Lane Kiffin takes amazing victory lap after landing Jaxson Dart

Lane Kiffin continues to do outstanding work in the transfer portal, this time using it to bring in his new quarterback for 2022. He also continues to do outstanding work on Twitter, too.

After Ole Miss confirmed the addition of transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart, Kiffin took to his favorite social media site to share a transfer portal meme. The image featured Kiffin’s face pasted onto Joe Exotic from the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” portraying Kiffin as the “Portal King.”

The transfer portal can be a great way for teams to improve quickly, and some of the sharper coaches in the country have taken full advantage of it as a team-building tool. Kiffin is one of them, and according to 247 Sports’ rankings, Ole Miss has the best group of incoming transfers of any team in the nation.

Kiffin is great at Twitter too, having recently used it to taunt one of his SEC rivals. He looks to be building quite the successful program in Oxford.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports