Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze

Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was told by sources that the interest is mutual. Chadwell is currently focusing on leading Coastal Carolina against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday and will not make a formal decision until after that game. He has removed his name from consideration for schools other than Liberty, according to Thamel.

Chadwell has informed other suitors that he’s out of those jobs, as Liberty looms as his outside preference. Multiple reports today from Liberty and elsewhere have mentioned varying levels of Liberty’s interest in Chadwell. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

Chadwell, 45, inherited a bad Coastal Carolina team in 2017 and went 3-9 in his first season. The Chanticleers have since enjoyed a dramatic turnaround and are looking for their third consecutive double-digit win season. Coastal Carolina is 31-5 since the start of 2020.

Liberty has lost three consecutive games after an 8-1 start to the year. Freeze made an honest admission recently about the team’s struggles.