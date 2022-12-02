 Skip to main content
Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze

December 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Hugh Freeze at a press conference

Jul 13, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze speaks to media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was told by sources that the interest is mutual. Chadwell is currently focusing on leading Coastal Carolina against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday and will not make a formal decision until after that game. He has removed his name from consideration for schools other than Liberty, according to Thamel.

Chadwell, 45, inherited a bad Coastal Carolina team in 2017 and went 3-9 in his first season. The Chanticleers have since enjoyed a dramatic turnaround and are looking for their third consecutive double-digit win season. Coastal Carolina is 31-5 since the start of 2020.

Liberty has lost three consecutive games after an 8-1 start to the year. Freeze made an honest admission recently about the team’s struggles.

