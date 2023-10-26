Lincoln Riley is sick and battling pneumonia

Lincoln Riley missed his Monday radio show and practice twice this week because he was said to be “under the weather.” Apparently that’s an understatement.

Riley is battling pneumonia. The USC Trojans head football coach began feeling sick early last week but powered through and coached his team in their 45-42 loss to Utah on Saturday night. The coach missed practice on Monday and Tuesday due to doctor’s orders.

Lincoln Riley said he started feeling a bit sick early last week, but pushed through. Adrenaline got him through Saturday’s loss. “Then Sunday didn’t go to well,” he said. Riley said he’s never dealt with anything like pneumonia before, but is “feeling a lot better.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 26, 2023

Riley was back at practice on Wednesday and said Thursday that he is hoping to be cleared to travel with the Trojans for their Saturday game at Berkeley.

“I’m definitely a lot better than I was, but it’s kind of a slow process working your way back. I’ve never had something like this before, so I’m kind of learning a little bit as I go,” Riley said, via the Los Angeles Times.

USC is 6-2 and coming off losses to Notre Dame and Utah. The Trojans went 11-3 last season, which was their first year under Riley’s leadership.

Prior to his pneumonia, Riley said he had never even missed a practice during his coaching career.