Lincoln Riley is sick and battling pneumonia

October 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lincoln Riley with a headset on

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley missed his Monday radio show and practice twice this week because he was said to be “under the weather.” Apparently that’s an understatement.

Riley is battling pneumonia. The USC Trojans head football coach began feeling sick early last week but powered through and coached his team in their 45-42 loss to Utah on Saturday night. The coach missed practice on Monday and Tuesday due to doctor’s orders.

Riley was back at practice on Wednesday and said Thursday that he is hoping to be cleared to travel with the Trojans for their Saturday game at Berkeley.

“I’m definitely a lot better than I was, but it’s kind of a slow process working your way back. I’ve never had something like this before, so I’m kind of learning a little bit as I go,” Riley said, via the Los Angeles Times.

USC is 6-2 and coming off losses to Notre Dame and Utah. The Trojans went 11-3 last season, which was their first year under Riley’s leadership.

Prior to his pneumonia, Riley said he had never even missed a practice during his coaching career.

Lincoln Riley
