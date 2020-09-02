Lincoln Riley talks up Spencer Rattler after naming him starter

Lincoln Riley on Tuesday named Spencer Rattler the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, and he spent some time talking up the redshirt freshman.

Rattler, a 5-star recruit, represents the fourth straight year that Oklahoma has gone with a new starting quarterback. Riley was asked to compare Rattler to the team’s previous quarterbacks, which included Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.

“He’s definitely different than Jalen,” Riley said, via ESPN’s Dave Wilson. “Probably a little bit more outgoing, maybe somewhere in between Kyler and Baker a little bit. But he has a natural confidence and kind of charisma about himself. He seems to always have a lot of confidence regardless of the situation that he’s in, which I think is key for anybody at that position.”

That is some high praise from Riley about the young quarterback.

Rattler appeared in three games last season. He went 7/11 for 81 yards and a touchdown with 23 rushing yards. He’ll have a chance to shine this season.

Behind him on the depth chart are Tanner Mordecai, Chandler Morris, and senior Tanner Schafer.