Lincoln Riley has telling response regarding Kyler Murray’s work ethic

July 29, 2022
by Alex Evans
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals included a controversial study clause in Kyler Murray’s massive contract extension that brought Murray’s work ethic into question. But USC head coach Lincoln Riley, Murray’s college coach at Oklahoma, felt that Murray may have worked too hard at times.

The clause, which the Cardinals removed on Thursday, required Murray to put in four hours of independent study per week throughout the season.

Speaking to reporters during the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, Riley said that Murray had a tireless work ethic while the two were at Oklahoma.

“Yes, I was concerned. I was concerned he would burn himself out,” Riley said via Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. “He pushes the limits. He loves football. He loves to compete & win. I never worried about the amount of preparation he put in.”

Murray appears to agree with Riley’s assessment. He spoke to the media in a surprise appearance on Thursday, and said that questions surrounding his work ethic were “disrespectful.” Murray notably did not comment on whether he was mad at the Cardinals for including the clause, however.

The 24-year-old’s play so far during his young career lends one to believe that Murray has no problem working hard or putting in long hours studying film. In three seasons, Murray has 11,480 passing yards and 70 touchdowns to 34 interceptions. He also has 1,786 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

