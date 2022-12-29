Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback

New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is running it back with a familiar QB.

Graduate transfer Jack Plummer announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially committed to Louisville. The move reunites Plummer with Brohm, who just took over as Cardinals coach after six seasons as the head coach at Purdue. Plummer spent the first three seasons of his college career with Brohm’s Purdue program before transferring to Cal.

After throwing for 3,095 total yards with 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 2022, Plummer has a good chance of being Louisville’s starting QB next season. But it is worth noting that Plummer was benched by Brohm in favor of backup Aidan O’Connell during Plummer’s final season at Purdue. Cal also went a mere 4-8 this year with Plummer as their starter.

Louisville may just be trying to fill the gap with a one-year player before four-star dual-threat commit Pierce Clarkson arrives for 2024. Meanwhile, Brohm, whose hiring sparked a lot of excitement, gets to kick off his tenure with a familiar face under center.