Louisville finally lands their dream coach

Louisville fans were crushed four years ago when Jeff Brohm turned down an opportunity to become the team’s head coach, but they have finally gotten their wish.

Brohm is finalizing a contract to become the next head coach at Louisville, ESPN’s Chris Low reports. The deal is worth around $35 million over six seasons.

Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the process of finalizing a deal to bring Brohm back to his alma mater as head coach, sources tell ESPN. The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range. Brohm has been at @BoilerFootball the past six seasons. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2022

The hire has been a long time coming for Louisville. Brohm was a quarterback for the Cardinals in the 1990s. He was their top choice to replace Bobby Petrino after the 2018 season. However, Brohm had just finished only his second season as Purdue’s head coach at the time. He did not want to leave the program that quickly, so he turned Louisville down.

Louisville then hired Scott Satterfield, who went 25-24 in four seasons with the Cardinals. Satterfield on Monday was named the new head coach at Cincinnati, where he will replace Luke Fickell. Satterfield is now dealing with an extremely awkward bowl game situation.

Brohm led Purdue to a 36-34 record over his six seasons there. The Boilermakers went 9-4 and won the Music City Bowl last year. They will face LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

Fans of Louisville were so irate when Brohm turned the job down in 2018 that many of them crossed the line in expressing their frustration. Still, it seemed like only a matter of time before Brohm returned to his alma mater.