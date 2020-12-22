LSU cleans house with coaching staff after disappointing 5-5 season

The LSU Tigers have cleaned house with their coaching staff following a disappointing 5-5 season.

LSU on Monday parted ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch, and defensive line coach Bill Johnson. They are also parting ways with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is the only defensive coach who will remain on staff.

LSU went 15-0 last season and put together one of the most impressive seasons ever in college football, culminating in the national championship win over Clemson. Though the season was historic, it came at a cost. Not only did they lose talent to the NFL, but they lost some top coaches too. Dave Aranda went to Baylor, while Joe Brady went to the Carolina Panthers.

LSU lost quarterback Myles Brennan to an injury and eventually wound up playing a third-stringer at the position. They saw a top tight end leave the team.

Tigers fans are looking for much more from the team next season.