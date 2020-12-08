LSU TE Arik Gilbert reportedly thinking of transferring

LSU is in danger of losing true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert missed practice on Monday and is considering leaving LSU, The Advocate reported on Monday. 247 Sports says that Gilbert is homesick, and LSU is trying to convince him to stay.

LSU won the national championship last season but has only gone 3-5 this season. Gilbert may be having some regret about picking LSU over numerous other schools. A five-star recruit, Gilbert had his choice of colleges.

The former Gatorade Football Player of the Year has 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is from Marietta, Ga. and went on visits to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Texas A&M among others before choosing LSU.