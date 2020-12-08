 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 7, 2020

LSU TE Arik Gilbert reportedly thinking of transferring

December 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

LSU logo

LSU is in danger of losing true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert missed practice on Monday and is considering leaving LSU, The Advocate reported on Monday. 247 Sports says that Gilbert is homesick, and LSU is trying to convince him to stay.

LSU won the national championship last season but has only gone 3-5 this season. Gilbert may be having some regret about picking LSU over numerous other schools. A five-star recruit, Gilbert had his choice of colleges.

The former Gatorade Football Player of the Year has 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is from Marietta, Ga. and went on visits to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Texas A&M among others before choosing LSU.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus