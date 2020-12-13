LSU staffer jokes Kole Taylor’s shoe is going into Hall of Fame

The Shoetastrophe. The L-S-Shoe game. We’re already getting some clever suggestions for what to call LSU’s 37-34 victory over Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville on Saturday night. And LSU is grateful for what happened.

Late in the fourth quarter, Florida defensive back Marco Wilson threw Kole Taylor’s shoe after getting a stop on a critical third down. Wilson received a penalty for the play, which gave LSU a first down (video here). The Tigers ended up kicking a tie-breaking field goal later in the drive to win the game.

Taylor’s shoe was the subject of discussion after the game. One LSU staffer joked that the shoe would go into the Hall of Fame.

An #LSU staff member delivered Kole Taylor a message after the game: "We are going to put your cleat in the hall of fame." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 13, 2020

The cleat in question is a Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 in size 14, according to Ross Dellenger.

Some may see that penalty as a cheap way to get a win, but LSU’s Ed Orgeron was more than happy to take it.

Orgeron on the shoe throwing: "I was happy. Maybe some were disappointed. I can't talk for them. We needed a break and we got a break." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 13, 2020

At 3-5 entering the game, Orgeron was probably thrilled to just have something go his way.

What a terrible way for Florida to lose.