 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 13, 2020

LSU staffer jokes Kole Taylor’s shoe is going into Hall of Fame

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

LSU shoe

The Shoetastrophe. The L-S-Shoe game. We’re already getting some clever suggestions for what to call LSU’s 37-34 victory over Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville on Saturday night. And LSU is grateful for what happened.

Late in the fourth quarter, Florida defensive back Marco Wilson threw Kole Taylor’s shoe after getting a stop on a critical third down. Wilson received a penalty for the play, which gave LSU a first down (video here). The Tigers ended up kicking a tie-breaking field goal later in the drive to win the game.

Taylor’s shoe was the subject of discussion after the game. One LSU staffer joked that the shoe would go into the Hall of Fame.

The cleat in question is a Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 in size 14, according to Ross Dellenger.

Some may see that penalty as a cheap way to get a win, but LSU’s Ed Orgeron was more than happy to take it.

At 3-5 entering the game, Orgeron was probably thrilled to just have something go his way.

What a terrible way for Florida to lose.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus