QB Maalik Murphy makes his transfer decision

December 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Maalik Murphy screams

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) reacts before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

Former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy has decided on his transfer destination for 2025.

Murphy has decided to transfer to Oregon State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. That is quite the coup for the Beavers, who were facing some stiff competition for his services.

A former top recruit for Texas, Murphy spent one successful year at Duke. He passed for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season, while leading Duke to a 9-3 record. His entry into the transfer portal garnered attention from many teams, including the likes of Auburn and Miami.

Oregon State is coming off a 5-7 season under first-year coach Trent Bray. Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson split time at quarterback in 2024, but the team as a whole compiled just seven passing touchdowns all year. Murphy should be able to provide a huge boost in that department.

