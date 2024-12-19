QB Maalik Murphy makes his transfer decision

Former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy has decided on his transfer destination for 2025.

Murphy has decided to transfer to Oregon State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. That is quite the coup for the Beavers, who were facing some stiff competition for his services.

Former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy is transferring to Oregon State, he tells ESPN. Murphy is 11-3 as a starter the last two years at Duke and Texas. He went 9-3 as the Blue Devils starter this year and set the school record for TD passes with 26. pic.twitter.com/qF1gjMb7Pt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2024

A former top recruit for Texas, Murphy spent one successful year at Duke. He passed for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season, while leading Duke to a 9-3 record. His entry into the transfer portal garnered attention from many teams, including the likes of Auburn and Miami.

Oregon State is coming off a 5-7 season under first-year coach Trent Bray. Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson split time at quarterback in 2024, but the team as a whole compiled just seven passing touchdowns all year. Murphy should be able to provide a huge boost in that department.