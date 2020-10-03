 Skip to main content
Mac Jones had some words for Aggies’ Tyree Johnson after touchdown pass

October 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mac Jones trash talk

Mac Jones had some words for a Texas A&M defensive lineman after throwing a long touchdown pass on Saturday.

The Alabama quarterback threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 home win over A&M. His longest touchdown came on a 2nd-and-22 play from Bama’s 13 midway through the third quarter.

Jones threw a bomb to Jaylen Waddle, who took the pass to the house for an 87-yard touchdown.

After the touchdown pass, CBS showed Jones having some words for A&M lineman Tyree Johnson.

Jones had plenty of reasons to talk following his performance. Though he didn’t hit Waddle perfectly in stride on that touchdown, he was throwing a great deep ball and later threw a prettier pass to John Metchie III for a touchdown.

The 50-burger probably tasted pretty good for Bama fans.

