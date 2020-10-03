Mac Jones had some words for Aggies’ Tyree Johnson after touchdown pass

Mac Jones had some words for a Texas A&M defensive lineman after throwing a long touchdown pass on Saturday.

The Alabama quarterback threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 home win over A&M. His longest touchdown came on a 2nd-and-22 play from Bama’s 13 midway through the third quarter.

Jones threw a bomb to Jaylen Waddle, who took the pass to the house for an 87-yard touchdown.

After the touchdown pass, CBS showed Jones having some words for A&M lineman Tyree Johnson.

Mac Jones had some words for Tyree Johnson after his long touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle #RollTide pic.twitter.com/VvrmGMNAFX — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 3, 2020

Jones had plenty of reasons to talk following his performance. Though he didn’t hit Waddle perfectly in stride on that touchdown, he was throwing a great deep ball and later threw a prettier pass to John Metchie III for a touchdown.

The 50-burger probably tasted pretty good for Bama fans.