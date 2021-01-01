Malik Heath seems proud of role in Mississippi State-Tulsa brawl

While most of the college football world condemned the ugly scenes at the end of Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl, the Mississippi State Bulldogs appear to have no regrets about the situation.

Mississippi State and Tulsa engaged in a full on-field melee after the final whistle, with punches and even kicks being thrown. One of the most obvious culprits was Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath, who was seen kicking a Tulsa player in the head and then running away.

It was pretty clear after the game from Heath’s social media activity that he had no regrets about what happened. First, he shared Instagram stories of people praising him.

Malik Heath is now celebrating stomping a Tulsa player (assault) on his IG stories? pic.twitter.com/zu5KckXr68 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 31, 2020

Next, he posted a video of himself and some teammates watching video of the kick and seemingly enjoying themselves while doing it.

Imagine kicking a player in the face, running away like a coward and then celebrating about it in the locker room. Not good!!!! pic.twitter.com/mnpO8mSXfa — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 31, 2020

Naturally, Heath’s excitement over his role in the brawl was criticized by many who were commenting. He took to Twitter to claim he was defending himself during the brawl. That tweet was deleted, but Heath retweeted someone who had taken a screenshot of it, indicating that the sentiment was still there.

Whatever Heath thinks, the NCAA and Mississippi State are unlikely to be as pleased by his actions as he is. That said, it may be that he’s just mimicking his coach’s attitude toward what happened.