Mario Cristobal defends Cam Ward over controversial move

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal defended quarterback Cam Ward amid criticism of Ward’s early exit from Miami’s bowl game.

Ward played in the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl and broke the Division I record for career touchdown passes by playing. After halftime, having set the new record, he did not play again in a move that was not previously announced by either Ward or Miami. That move left a bad taste in the mouths of many, as it gave off the perception that Ward did not care about his teammates and only played to break the record.

Cristobal fired back at that perception Monday. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami coach called that narrative “bulls–t” and a “false narrative.” Cristobal added that the decision on Ward’s playing time was made before the game out of deference to the quarterback’s status as a likely top draft pick.

Cristobal is sticking up for his guy, but some of the blame falls on him. Had he simply made the announcement about Ward’s status prior to the game, the complaints would have been more muted. Instead, it gave off the impression that Ward was quitting mid-game, which only fueled the story.

Ward is an early favorite to go No. 1 in April’s NFL Draft. He had every right to sit out part or all of the game, but Miami’s handling of the situation left a lot to be desired, and opened Ward up to criticism.