Mario Cristobal hints at upcoming contract extension with Oregon

Mario Cristobal’s name has come up in connection with numerous college football head coaching vacancies, but he may not be going anywhere.

Cristobal spoke with reporters on Monday and was asked about his name being tied to vacancies. Cristobal was mentioned as a candidate for Auburn, which just fired Gus Malzahn. His name also came up in reports about the Texas Longhorns.

Cristobal was asked if he or his agent were contacted by Auburn. The third-year Oregon coach says he trusts the Ducks’ leadership. He added that they were “working on something” before the pandemic. He seemed to hint that he would be getting a contract extension from the Ducks.

Oregon HC Mario Cristobal was asked directly about the rumors surrounding him and the open Auburn job. Story from @MattPrehm:https://t.co/hqa4lKMs1G pic.twitter.com/7xrgZIinCp — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 15, 2020

Cristobal joined Oregon as a member of Willie Taggart’s coaching staff in 2017. He took over as head coach after Taggart departed for Florida State. Cristobal quickly elevated the Ducks’ recruiting and put a product on the field to match. The Ducks went 12-2 last season and won the Rose Bowl.

Prior to Oregon, Cristobal worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. The 50-year-old coached FIU from 2007-2012, brought them to respectability, and took them to two bowl games.