Ex-Heisman Trophy winner has interesting suggestion for Raiders’ next head coach

Former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart has an interesting suggestion for the next Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach.

The Raiders on Tuesday announced the firing of Antonio Pierce, who had been the team’s head coach this season and led them to a 4-13 record. With Pierce gone, the Raiders now need a new head coach. And Leinart has an idea for who should fill the role: Deion Sanders.

Leinart made his suggestion in a post on X Tuesday.

“Coach Prime to the Raiders…… who says no?” Leinart posted on X.

Sanders has been the head coach at Colorado for two seasons. He has gone 13-12, but what’s especially impressive is that he took a team that went 1-11 in 2022 and turned them into a 9-4 squad in 2024.

Sanders and his son, Shedeur, have shown interest in the Raiders, who were in contention to land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Based on how the season unfolded, the Raiders will now have the No. 6 pick. That lowers the likelihood of Shedeur being available for them to draft. But whether Deion would be a candidate for them is another story.

The 57-year-old has said he wants to stay at Colorado and continue building a successful program in Boulder. If a team like the Raiders showed interest in him though, it would be tough to envision him not entertaining the possibility.