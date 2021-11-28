Mel Tucker reportedly drew interest from NFL teams

Mel Tucker signed a massive contract extension with Michigan State earlier this week after receiving interest from other programs. Apparently the coach had some inquiries from NFL teams as well.

NFL teams reached out to Tucker’s representatives to see if he would be interested in coaching at the professional level, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. No specific teams were mentioned, but you can understand why Tucker turned them down.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million deal to remain at Michigan State. He did so after an embarrassing blowout loss to Ohio State. The Spartans improved to 10-2 with a 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Tucker is just 17-14 overall as a head coach, but he’s already making Nick Saban money. There’s no way any NFL team would have made him an offer that was close to that. He may have used the supposed NFL interest as further leverage in contract negotiations, but signing the deal with Michigan State was a no-brainer.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports