Mercer DB goes viral for his ridiculous vertical leap

Mercer defensive back Tavion McCarthy has gone viral over the impressive vertical leap he has displayed.

A video of McCarthy completing a 44-inch vertical leap inside a workout room have gone viral. McCarthy is seen clearing the entire stack of bars on the vertical jump tester.

If you want to know how jaw-droppingly ridiculous a 44” vertical looks, allow me to introduce you to Tavion McCarthy, a DB at @MercerFootball 5th-highest vert for any DB since 1999. pic.twitter.com/RsbdC9Ms3f — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 27, 2024

McCarthy’s 44-inch vertical jump is no fluke either. Take a look at him clearing a 72-inch box jump with a running start:

That is impressive, and it has the effect of making the 5-foot-9 player even taller.

McCarthy began his career at Northern Michigan University before transferring to Mercer. He had 32 tackles and 2 interceptions in 13 games last season.

Stats and college career aside, McCarthy just got himself on the radar of NFL scouts.