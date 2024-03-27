 Skip to main content
Mercer DB goes viral for his ridiculous vertical leap

March 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Tavion McCarthy jumps

Mercer defensive back Tavion McCarthy has gone viral over the impressive vertical leap he has displayed.

A video of McCarthy completing a 44-inch vertical leap inside a workout room have gone viral. McCarthy is seen clearing the entire stack of bars on the vertical jump tester.

McCarthy’s 44-inch vertical jump is no fluke either. Take a look at him clearing a 72-inch box jump with a running start:

That is impressive, and it has the effect of making the 5-foot-9 player even taller.

McCarthy began his career at Northern Michigan University before transferring to Mercer. He had 32 tackles and 2 interceptions in 13 games last season.

Stats and college career aside, McCarthy just got himself on the radar of NFL scouts.

Tavion McCarthy
