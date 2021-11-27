Miami boosters want team to pry away prominent Pac-12 coach?

Boosters for the University of Miami may have a head coaching target in mind, and it does not matter that he is already employed.

Five Reason Sports Network reported Saturday that major boosters tied to the university are pushing the administration to try to pry away head coach Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks. Cristobal is probably the biggest fish in the Pac-12 right now after leading the No. 11-ranked Ducks this season to a 9-2 record, which leads the conference.

As for the Hurricanes, they have stumbled to a 6-5 record this season under third-year coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes also just fired athletic director Blake James, which could be a signal that a coaching change is next.

The link for Cristobal is obvious. He is a Miami native and was a four-year letterman for the Hurricanes during his playing career. Cristobal played on two of Miami’s national title teams in 1989 and in 1991 and also began his coaching career with them in 1998 as a graduate assistant followed by stints as the tight ends coach and then the offensive line coach for the Hurricanes.

Additionally, Miami probably offers a bit more prestige and excitement for Cristoabl than Oregon, especially if he can be the native son who restores the program to its winning ways. It’s almost as if Cristobal makes too sense for the Hurricanes. That is unless they are eyeing an even bigger name.

Photo: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports