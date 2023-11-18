Miami came so close to pulling off game-tying Hail Mary

The Miami Hurricanes came painfully close to taking the Louisville Cardinals to overtime Saturday, but wound up falling just short.

Trailing by a touchdown on the final play of regulation, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke uncorked a desperation Hail Mary from midfield. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo actually made the catch following an initial deflection, but he was a couple yards short of the end zone and could not escape the crowd of defenders at the goal line.

MIAMI CATCHES THE HAIL MARY BUT IT’S SHORT!!! LOUISVILLE GOES TO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME pic.twitter.com/f5sOEWbOJr — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 18, 2023

That is essentially as close as you can get to converting on a Hail Mary without actually coming up with the score.

Saturday’s loss dropped the Hurricanes to 6-5, marking a rather disappointing season for the team. A loss to a top-ten team like Louisville is forgivable, but there are a few games they have really let get away in ugly fashion this year. The margins have gone against them in moments like this.