Michael Irvin was going nuts during Miami’s playoff game

Michael Irvin was going through it during the Miami Hurricanes’ playoff win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

The former Miami star was in attendance at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex. on Saturday to watch the Hurricanes grind out a 10-3 win over Texas A&M. The game was close and low-scoring, which really put Irvin through some emotional turmoil.

At one point late in the second half, Irvin could be seen hunched over on all fours on the sideline.

When the Hurricanes scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 left, he went out of his mind.

Irvin celebrated just as hard after the game. He even crashed coach Mario Cristobal’s postgame interview with ESPN to kiss the coach on the cheek.

THAT FEELING WHEN THE @CanesFootball MOVE ON pic.twitter.com/EJOvhLTPyz — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 20, 2025

Michael Irvin interview cameo 😂 pic.twitter.com/yGoacUPLZX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2025

This was Miami’s first playoff win, and they pulled it off in a hostile environment despite some serious hindrances. They certainly earned the right to celebrate.

For Irvin, this is nothing new, and he has done this around the team before. Naturally, the tension of this game brought some extra tension for the 59-year-old, who was a three-time All-American selection and national championship with Miami in 1987.