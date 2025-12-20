Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Miami’s kicker

Carter Davis after missing a field goal

The first half of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game between Texas A&M and Miami will be best remembered for the kicking woes both teams were suffering. One attempt in particular, however, will go down in infamy.

The Hurricanes and Aggies were tied 0-0 at halftime at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex., with both teams missing field goals in the first half. Miami, however, missed twice, with a strong wind wreaking havoc on both of Carter Davis’ attempts.

The second kick, a 40-yard try, went wide right and was not even close.

Naturally, an attempt that bad brought out the memes. Most fans chalked the miss up to a combination of wind and nerves, but social media still was not terribly forgiving.

Miami definitely has something to think about if their drives stall out in Texas A&M territory now. Davis looked incredibly shaky, especially after the second miss.

This has not been the norm this season for Davis, who made 87.5 percent of his field goal attempts coming into Saturday. That included a mark of 5/7 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards.

