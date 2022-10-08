Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.

The sequence has to be seen to be believed.

One of the funniest pick sixes you'll see this season… Michael Penix's pass bounced off his offensive lineman's head and straight to as ASU DB for the pick six 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6xEfgKvQhs — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

That’s some pretty awful luck. Sure, sometimes quarterbacks accidentally hit their linemen with passes, but odds are the pass will just fall incomplete. This one happened to land right in the waiting arms of Arizona State DB Jordan Clark.

To make matters worse, this was a costly interception, as it put the underdog Sun Devils up 24-10 at the time. This sort of play is probably not what Penix had in mind with his new set of T-shirts.