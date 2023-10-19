Jim Harbaugh issues statement on Michigan cheating allegations

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement Thursday responding to an NCAA investigation into potential sign-stealing on the part of the Wolverines.

Harbaugh pledged that he and his staff would “fully cooperate” with the NCAA’s investigation, but he denied having any knowledge of Michigan illegally stealing signs, and said he had not directed anyone to do so.

Statement from Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/yHXK6evAwb — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 19, 2023

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in the statement. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

The NCAA is investigating claims that Michigan sent individuals to scout future opponents to try and decipher the signs they use to call plays. Stealing signals itself is not illegal, but in-person advance scouting is against NCAA rules. Using electronic equipment to relay signs would also be a violation, but it is not clear that Michigan is actually accused of that.

Some of Michigan’s opponents suspected that the Wolverines had their signals during games this season, and one opposing head coach may have even alluded to that possibility during a halftime interview.

Harbaugh has already been in hot water with the NCAA over allegations that he lied to investigators during an investigation into minor recruiting violations. The coach served a school-imposed suspension at the start of the season over that, though he could still face further NCAA discipline in the future.