Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs

Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards.

Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn, leaving them with a vacancy to fill. Leach was asked about this at his Monday press conference, specifically how he would sell the school to potential job candidates.

Leach’s answer was priceless.

“It’s a great place. It’s not perfect. I would definitely purge a couple but not very many which is less than most places,” Leach said.

Points for Leach’s traditional brand of honesty. He’s certainly someone who knows what it’s like to work for some of the less pleasant places, and he hasn’t forgotten about it, either.

Mississippi State is a good job for any potential AD. Leach has the football program on sound footing, and he can also give sage advice to anyone who signs on.