Mike Leach is serious about open kicker tryouts

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was so upset with the performance of his kickers during Saturday’s loss that he promised to hold open tryouts to fill the position. At the time, some saw it as a joke, but it was not one.

Leach threw his kickers under the bus after a 31-28 loss to Arkansas in which the Bulldogs missed three field goals. On Wednesday, Leach confirmed that he’d heard from about 40 students interested in the opportunity, and tryouts are likely to take place next week.

“We’ve got to get their paperwork and all that stuff, and they have to be approved,” Leach said, via Andy Kostka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “And we haven’t seen them yet, so I’m sure it’ll come in all shapes and sizes.”

Like it or not, Leach is not afraid to think outside the box. Maybe he’ll unearth a hidden gem. Or perhaps he’ll gain a newfound appreciation for his current kickers instead despite their struggles.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports