More personnel changes likely at Michigan over sign-stealing scandal?

November 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
A Michigan Wolverines helmet

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Few within college football expect the fallout at Michigan to be over in relation to the school’s sign-stealing scandal.

On Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported that there is an expectation that much more collateral damage will come out of the scandal, with the NCAA investigation only ramping up.

“Sources say we would expect a lot more collateral damage to come from this,” Feldman said. “The NCAA is just intensifying in the investigation. It is just getting ramped up. Even though Jim Harbaugh’s punishment now with the Big Ten has been handled, don’t be surprised if there’s more fallout coming from the personnel side at Michigan.”

Feldman pointed to the firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who was dismissed on Friday for interfering with the NCAA investigation. It is clearly viewed as unlikely that no other staff members had at least some role or knowledge of what was happening behind the scenes.

More troubling information emerged Friday that played a role in Michigan dropping its legal fight against the Big Ten regarding Jim Harbaugh’s suspension. It feels highly unlikely that we are finished with such revelations.

Michigan Football Sign Stealing Scandal
