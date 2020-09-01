Nebraska AD Bill Moos denies report of possible October start date for Big Ten football

Rumors continue to fly about Big Ten football being imminent, and they continue to be denied by official sources.

Dan Patrick reported on Tuesday’s edition of “The Dan Patrick Show” that the conference was aiming for an Oct. 10 start date. That was quickly denied by Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos.

Reached via text this afternoon, #Huskers AD Bill Moos said of the Oct. 10 Big Ten start date rumor: "There's nothing to that." Moos is part of a subcommittee that is looking into potential scheduling models as part of the league's return to competition group. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 1, 2020

Lots of the talk about Big Ten start dates appears to be false. President Trump tweeted that fall football was “on the one yard line,” but according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, that was “laughed at” by Big Ten sources.

A January start remains the most likely scenario for the Big Ten. Anything other than that seems premature at best.