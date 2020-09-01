 Skip to main content
Nebraska AD Bill Moos denies report of possible October start date for Big Ten football

September 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Rumors continue to fly about Big Ten football being imminent, and they continue to be denied by official sources.

Dan Patrick reported on Tuesday’s edition of “The Dan Patrick Show” that the conference was aiming for an Oct. 10 start date. That was quickly denied by Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos.

Lots of the talk about Big Ten start dates appears to be false. President Trump tweeted that fall football was “on the one yard line,” but according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, that was “laughed at” by Big Ten sources.

A January start remains the most likely scenario for the Big Ten. Anything other than that seems premature at best.

