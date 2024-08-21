 Skip to main content
Nebraska announces who has won their starting QB job

August 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Matt Rhule at his first Nebraska press conference

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday made a major announcement regarding their quarterback position.

Nebraska confirmed that highly-touted recruit Dylan Raiola will open the season as the team’s starting quarterback. The Huskers open their campaign on Aug. 31 against UTEP.

The decision to start Raiola is not a surprise, but it is a rather bold choice to go with the true freshman. On the other hand, Raiola is not exactly your usual true freshman. He was the top quarterback recruit in the country, and it was a major coup for Nebraska to land him after he had previously committed to Ohio State and Georgia.

Raiola will be a much-watched player for a Huskers program that is trying to re-establish itself as a relevant force in the Big Ten. If he can play like the guy he looks like, they will have a real chance to do that.

Dylan RaiolaNebraska Football
