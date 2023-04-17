New details emerge about Brian Hartline’s UTV crash

Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline was injured in a utility terrain vehicle accident over the weekend, and some new information about the incident has surfaced.

Hartline revealed in a tweet on Sunday that he crashed his side-by-side UTV on his property in Delaware and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He said he was “doing well.”

TMZ obtained audio of the 911 call from the incident. In it, Hartline’s sister Jaime frantically told a dispatcher that she received a call from her friend’s husband saying someone needed to call 911 immediately. She said she “heard a really loud scream.”

The dispatcher asked Jaimie if she knew if Hartline and his friend had been drinking, to which she replied, “Yes, they have.”

An initial report released by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol when they went to Riverside Methodist Hospital to interview Hartline. The 36-year-old could not be interviewed because he was unconscious due to medication, according to Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com.

The man who was involved in the rollover accident with Hartline was identified as Joshua Gaylor. Hartline indicated on Twitter that he was driving at the time of the crash, which is consistent with what Gaylor told police at the scene.

Hartline was listed as in stable condition by the hospital on Monday. A spokesperson for Ohio State told Cleveland.com that Hartline had been discharged and was at home.

Hartline, a former Buckeye wide receiver who also played in the NFL, is considered one of the higher-profile assistant coaches in the country and has been seen as a rising star in the profession. That was reflected in Ohio State’s decision to promote Hartline to offensive coordinator this offseason, though his ambitions appear even higher than becoming a college head coach.