Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline hospitalized after accident

Top Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline was hospitalized Sunday following an accident.

Hartline tweeted that he crashed his side-by-side ATV on his property Sunday and was hospitalized for further evaluation. The Buckeye offensive coordinator said he was “doing well.”

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

Hartline, a former Buckeye wide receiver who also played in the NFL, is considered one of the higher-profile assistant coaches in the country and has been seen as a rising star in the profession. That was reflected in Ohio State’s decision to promote Hartline to offensive coordinator this offseason, though his ambitions appear even higher than becoming a college head coach.

Hopefully Hartline’s injuries are not too serious and he will be back in the Ohio State facility sooner rather than later.