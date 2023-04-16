 Skip to main content
Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline hospitalized after accident

April 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brian Hartline in a suit

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline walks across the field prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Top Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline was hospitalized Sunday following an accident.

Hartline tweeted that he crashed his side-by-side ATV on his property Sunday and was hospitalized for further evaluation. The Buckeye offensive coordinator said he was “doing well.”

Hartline, a former Buckeye wide receiver who also played in the NFL, is considered one of the higher-profile assistant coaches in the country and has been seen as a rising star in the profession. That was reflected in Ohio State’s decision to promote Hartline to offensive coordinator this offseason, though his ambitions appear even higher than becoming a college head coach.

Hopefully Hartline’s injuries are not too serious and he will be back in the Ohio State facility sooner rather than later.

