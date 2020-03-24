Nick Saban shares message urging Alabama fans to stay at home

What’s proving to be a good way to get the attention of the public during the coronavirus pandemic? College football coaches.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is the latest to record a public service announcement. On Tuesday, he urged Alabama fans to stay home, listen to experts, and practice proper social distancing procedures. He warned fans that the best way to ensure that there will be college football in the fall would be to obey the experts now and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Another SEC coach has done something similar. It’s a great idea to raise awareness and remind people of what needs to be done right now. If Saban’s message helps anyone, it was well worth the effort to produce.