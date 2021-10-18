 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 18, 2021

Nick Saban shows off bruise from Texas A&M fans rushing field

October 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban

The weekend’s college football events brought some focus on safety, not just for fans, but for players. Angry spectators and people storming the field in celebration both pose their own unique hazards.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is familiar with the second group right now. He and his Crimson Tide had to avoid Texas A&M fans after the Aggies upset them a week ago, and Saban has some visible evidence of that. When asked about the incident at Tennessee and the safety of players, coaches, and fans, the Alabama coach showed a large bruise on his arm Monday that he said was the result of the Texas A&M field storming.

Fans storming the field may be fun to watch. This is why it’s dangerous, too, and why the NCAA takes a stance against it. After all, Saban got caught up in some pretty chaotic scenes last Saturday.

It has not been a good couple weeks for SEC fan behavior, that much is certain.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus