Nick Saban shows off bruise from Texas A&M fans rushing field

The weekend’s college football events brought some focus on safety, not just for fans, but for players. Angry spectators and people storming the field in celebration both pose their own unique hazards.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is familiar with the second group right now. He and his Crimson Tide had to avoid Texas A&M fans after the Aggies upset them a week ago, and Saban has some visible evidence of that. When asked about the incident at Tennessee and the safety of players, coaches, and fans, the Alabama coach showed a large bruise on his arm Monday that he said was the result of the Texas A&M field storming.

Nick Saban was asked about the dangers of fans storming the field, and showed a bruise he still has on his arm from Alabama's game vs. Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/43VDKXakN3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 18, 2021

Fans storming the field may be fun to watch. This is why it’s dangerous, too, and why the NCAA takes a stance against it. After all, Saban got caught up in some pretty chaotic scenes last Saturday.

It has not been a good couple weeks for SEC fan behavior, that much is certain.