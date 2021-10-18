SEC announces Tennessee punishment over fan behavior

The SEC has handed down its punishment against Tennessee over the fan behavior that marred the end of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

In a statement, the conference confirmed that the university will be fined $250,000 over the conduct of its fans. The school will also be required to use all available resources to identify those who threw objects onto the field, and those fans are to be banned for the remainder of the season.

Notably, the SEC will continue to allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium. However, an evaluation of Tennessee’s compliance with alcohol policies will be conducted.

Here's the Tennessee punishment. Starts with $250,000. pic.twitter.com/uRluymP4UK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 18, 2021

The fine is the most notable part of this. It’s a hefty one, though some would argue the Vols got off easy considering how dangerous things got.

The fine may well be secondary to the public embarrassment Tennessee will suffer. Seeing the school’s own cheerleaders running off the field trying to shield themselves is a pretty bad lasting image.