Nick Saban addresses Greg McElroy spreading rumors about his return

Nick Saban had a tongue-in-cheek warning for former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy in response to McElroy sparking speculation that the former coach might not be fully retired.

Saban took the stage Monday night for the presentation of the Nick Saban Legacy Award, awarded annually in recognition of a college coach’s lifetime contributions to the sport. During a brief Q&A on stage, Saban was asked about the persistent rumors that he might come out of retirement.

“I don’t know where that came from. Greg McElroy played quarterback for us, and if he’d have done something like that when he was a player, he’d have got his a– kicked,” Saban said.

In his own podcast, McElroy cited a “very much in the know person” who was convinced that Saban is not done coaching. Saban has consistently denied those rumors, though he did joke about one thing that did tempt him into returning to the sideline.

Saban walked away two years ago and has shown no real inclination toward returning. It has given him the chance to make some jokes at his former player’s expense, though.