Nick Saban describes Kyle Shanahan’s behavior at Alabama Pro Day

Reports are saying that the San Francisco 49ers are likely to take Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. If that’s the case, the 49ers’ brass didn’t seem to give that impression to Nick Saban at Alabama’s Pro Day.

Saban was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and talked about his encounters with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Saban told Patrick that Shanahan didn’t ask Saban one thing.

“[Kyle Shanahan] didn’t ask me a thing. I stood right next to him. I said hi to him. John Lynch too. They didn’t ask me a thing. Maybe they thought they weren’t allowed to." – Nick Saban discusses Mac Jones' pro day on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 6, 2021

The discussion came up because Patrick asked what Saban’s duties are for a pro day. He said one of the things he does is answer questions from some NFL people. Saban seemed serious when he said he didn’t think the NFL coaches felt they were allowed to talk with him.

Jones threw at both of Alabama’s Pro Days on March 23 and March 30. There was a ton of positive talk about him after his sessions, with teams reportedly coming away impressed.

The 49ers made their trade with Miami to move up in the draft just days after Alabama’s Pro Day. If it was a coincidence, they apparently didn’t give many hints to Saban.