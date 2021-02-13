Nick Saban offers opinion on how Urban Meyer will do in NFL

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are two of the greatest coaches college football has seen over the last 20 years. Saban took his try as an NFL head coach in 2005 and 2006 before Alabama came to him with an offer he couldn’t refuse. After a mediocre tenure as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach, Saban returned to the college game, where he established himself as the greatest college football coach ever.

Now it’s Meyer’s turn to try the NFL, and Saban thinks the coach will succeed.

“I think he’ll do great in the NFL,” Saban said Friday on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I think the key to it is you’ve got to have a great staff and you’ve got to get people in the organization on the same page in the NFL so everybody’s working together. If you can do that — I know he’s a good coach and a good motivator and players respect him — help the players get better, they’ll have success.”

Meyer has bounced around a lot more than Saban has. Saban has been at Alabama since 2007. Since that time, Meyer has coached at Florida, Ohio State, and now the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will have the No. 1 pick in the draft to help his rebuilding efforts.

Meyer’s time as the Jags’ coach is being heavily anticipated. Meyer has already had one misstep.

Eisen also asked Saban if he would consider a return to the NFL. The 69-year-old said no because he doesn’t feel like starting all over somewhere. He also expressed that Alabama losing players to the draft and coaches to other programs every year makes him feel like he is constantly challenged.