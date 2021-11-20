Nick Saban reveals his big problem with his Alabama team

Nick Saban is notoriously tough on his Alabama teams, but he has a very specific complaint about this year’s squad that he’s trying to address.

Saban suggested that his Alabama team lacks the hunger of some past squads in light of last year’s national championship win. The Alabama coach attributed that to players being a little bit too satisfied and needing to be motivated in a different way.

Nick Saban on SEC Nation: "When you win a championship the year before, you've got a group that's maybe a little more satisfied and not as hungry as when you had something to prove a year ago. Trying to get them to play with consistency is a little bit different approach." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 20, 2021

Alabama could still win another title this season, though beating Georgia in particular will be no easy task. It sounds like Saban thinks he has work to do to get the Crimson Tide to that point, and much of that is down to eliminating complacency.

Alabama is 9-1 ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas. If that doesn’t go well, Saban might have to deploy the penalty box.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports