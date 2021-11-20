 Skip to main content
Nick Saban reveals his big problem with his Alabama team

November 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Nick Saban is notoriously tough on his Alabama teams, but he has a very specific complaint about this year’s squad that he’s trying to address.

Saban suggested that his Alabama team lacks the hunger of some past squads in light of last year’s national championship win. The Alabama coach attributed that to players being a little bit too satisfied and needing to be motivated in a different way.

Alabama could still win another title this season, though beating Georgia in particular will be no easy task. It sounds like Saban thinks he has work to do to get the Crimson Tide to that point, and much of that is down to eliminating complacency.

Alabama is 9-1 ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas. If that doesn’t go well, Saban might have to deploy the penalty box.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

