Nick Saban trashes Alabama’s performance in season opener

As usual, the Alabama Crimson Tide cruised to a straightforward win in their season opener. And as usual, Nick Saban isn’t all that happy about it.

The Crimson Tide beat Missouri on the road 38-19 on Saturday. They were, however, outscored 16-10 in the second half by the Tigers. That left Saban fuming, and he had a stark warning for his team as a result.

Nick Saban: “The worst thing you can do it play poorly and win.” Saban said he came home upset at himself for how his players played in the second half vs. Missouri. Compared the breakdown to Oklahoma, but said with the Sooners’ loss, “at least they had negative consequences." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 30, 2020

You wouldn’t think Saban would be slightly jealous of Oklahoma for losing at home to unranked Kansas State, but he almost seems it. He’s a notorious perfectionist who will not tolerate shoddy performances from his team.

Saban wants his players focused. Even after convincing victories, he’ll lobby for more scrutiny. That’s starting early in 2020, even with Alabama sitting comfortable at 1-0.