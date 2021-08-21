Nick Saban sends strong warning to star tight end over practice effort

With all the talent on Alabama’s roster, effort and hard work is pretty much imperative if you want to keep your spot on the depth chart. Tight end Jahleel Billingsley is finding that out the hard way.

Billingsley is expected to be a big part of the Alabama offense this season. However, it’s very clear that coach Nick Saban is not happy with the junior tight end’s effort in practice so far this season. Saban went as far as to publicly put Billingsley on notice after Saturday’s practice, warning the tight end that practice attitude matters and there’s more to success than just playing in games.

Saban asked about Billingsley’s spot on regaining his spot on depth chart: “That’s up to him. That’s not up to me. He knows what he’s supposed to do in practice. He’s known what he’s supposed to do." https://t.co/joeelBBNq9 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 21, 2021

“This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they feel like doing. You got to buy in and do what you’re supposed to do to be a part of the team and do the things you need to do in practice every day." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 21, 2021

“Sense of urgency, play fast, execute, do your job. Nobody is — it’s a privilege to everybody to go out there and create value for yourself. We have scouts at practice every day. Everybody thinks it’s just about playing in the game. It’s not just about playing in the game." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 21, 2021

Billingsley had missed the first two days of fall camp, with Saban previously citing COVID protocols as the reason. That left him a bit behind and meant he had to work hid way back up the depth chart.

Saban never says anything on accident, so this is definitely a clear message. It also seems to be a clear hint to Billingsley about what he needs to consider if he wants to be an NFL prospect. Saban is essentially saying that if you don’t practice as hard as you play, NFL teams will find out about it, and it can hurt your value.

If you want a hint why Saban’s teams make the most of their talent, it definitely stems from the coach’s attitude toward practice. If you don’t work hard, you don’t play at Alabama, so everybody is well-drilled by the time the games start.