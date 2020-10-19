Nick Saban explains why he loved wild celebration after win over Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide claimed a huge win over Georgia on Saturday, and things got pretty wild in the locker room afterward.

After the 41-24 victory, Alabama’s official athletics account tweeted out a short video of coach Nick Saban dancing with players in the locker room. The video has since been deleted, but it provided a glimpse at just how much fun the team had after a huge win.

On Monday, Saban said he loved it when players celebrate like they did, because it means big wins aren’t being viewed as routine or expected.

“I love seeing the players have fun and enjoy themselves when they feel a sense of accomplishment,” Saban said, via Michael Casagrande of al.com. “Because we have a tremendous amount of respect for Georgia and the team they had and what it was going to take to have a chance to be successful against them, and they were just really excited and I was really happy to see them excited.

“We’ve won games around here where we go into the locker room and everybody just kind of — this is just what everybody expects. And I hate that. I hate to see that. … The expectation sometimes gets to be, well you’re Alabama and you’re supposed to beat this team and if you don’t beat them a certain way then that’s not good enough, and I don’t really think that’s fair to the players.”

Saban is a notorious perfectionist who is a stickler for improvement. He also understands the pressure of playing for Alabama and doesn’t want it to overwhelm players. That’s part of why he gets the best recruits and wins so much.