Nick Starkel has great tweet about Tate Martell transferring to UNLV

Nick Starkel and Tate Martell were once two highly rated quarterback recruits, and both have had a difficult time finding the right fit in college. Their long and winding journeys have led them to the point where they may actually start opposite each other this season, and Starkel believes it will be must-see TV.

Martell’s father Al confirmed to Chris Hummer of 247Sports on Monday that his son is transferring to UNLV for his final two years of eligibility. UNLV will be Martell’s third school after he spent two seasons at Ohio State and then one at Miami. He opted out due to COVID-19 last year.

Starkel is also with his third school. That school, San Jose State, is part of the Mountain West Conference with UNLV. The two teams will face each other on Oct. 23, and Starkel thinks ESPN’s “College GameDay” should make the trip.

@CollegeGameDay Are y’all busy October 23rd? Might have to get y’all to Vegas for the game of a lifetime. — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) July 26, 2021

Who doesn’t want to watch two quarterbacks with six combined transfers battle it out? We can even call it the “Transfer Bowl.”

Martel has yet to win a starting QB job in college. Starkel passed for 2,174 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions at San Jose State last season, which was actually an improvement for him. He recently had a funny response when he got a harsh ranking from an SEC fan account. At least he’s taking it all in stride.