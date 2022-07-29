Would Notre Dame bring Pac-12 team in package deal if they join Big Ten?

Notre Dame is reportedly being pursued by the Big Ten as the conference expands. If the independent school chose to join the Big Ten, they reportedly are expected to bring a Pac-12 school with them.

Stanford’s athletic director spoke Friday during the Pac-12’s media event ahead of the college football season. Athletic director Bernard Muir said the school had not received a formal overture from another conference.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel said in a tweet about the subject that if Notre Dame joined the Big Ten, Stanford would go with them.

Stanford AD Bernard Muir: "We have not had any formal overture from another conference." It's widely expected that Stanford would go with Notre Dame if the Irish ever ended up joining the Big Ten. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 29, 2022

Stanford and Notre Dame both have strong academic reputations and many good athletic teams. The two schools have also played annually in football since 1997.

Notre Dame’s other traditional Pac-12 opponent is USC, which has already joined the Big Ten. The Fighting Irish would likely want to keep tradition alive by continuing to face many of the same schools.

The Big Ten reportedly is considering six schools if they are to expand. Stanford is on their list. Notre Dame is the school they reportedly want the most.