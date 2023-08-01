Notre Dame signing record apparel deal with Under Armour

Notre Dame is remaining with Under Armour for what will be a record deal.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Monday that Under Armour and Notre Dame are extending their relationship with a new 10-year deal. The report states that the deal will be worth more than $10 million per year in cash and gear.

Notre Dame was entering the final year of a previous 10-year deal with Under Armour. Both Adidas and Nike were in on the bidding to win a contract to supply Notre Dame with their athletic clothing, but Under Armour won out.

Notre Dame’s previous deal with Under Armour was thought to be in the $90 million range.

The new deal with Under Armour is notable.

You may recall that Under Armour dealt with financial difficulties during the pandemic and canceled its contracts with UCLA, Cal, Hawaii and Cincinnati. Though the company’s strategy may have changed, it evidently still has an interest in partnering with strong athletic brands.