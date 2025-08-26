Ohio State responds to the Dave Portnoy accusation

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy may not be in attendance during Saturday’s showdown between Ohio State and Texas, but the Buckeyes insist that is not a decision that was made by them.

Portnoy will be part of FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” coverage this season after the network reached a deal with him last month. Barstool Sports content will also be featured on FS1 as part of the agreement.

This Saturday, FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be live from Columbus, where No. 3 Ohio State is hosting No. 1 Texas in the most highly anticipated game of Week 1. Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported on Monday that Portnoy, a Michigan alum who relentlessly trolls the Buckeyes, has been barred from entering Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork says that is not true. Bjork told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that FOX decided Portnoy is not going to be on the main desk for “Big Noon Kickoff” on Saturday, which is why Portnoy will not be part of the network’s coverage inside the stadium.

A Big Ten spokesperson said the conference has been informed by FOX that the network is not planning to have Portnoy on the “Big Noon Kickoff” main stage inside any stadiums this season.

A Big Ten spokesperson tells @YahooSports that it is the league's understanding from Fox that Dave Portnoy will not appear on Big Noon Kickoff's main stage inside the stadium of any conference school this year. https://t.co/qODvfqfFaA — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 26, 2025

Many fans are convinced that Ohio State is now in damage control mode after they were ridiculed over the Portnoy ban, but it seems unlikely that the Big Ten would comment if that were the case. Portnoy just seems to be enjoying the free publicity.

Portnoy initially responded to the news of the ban via social media by sharing a photo of himself in the infamous disguise he wore when he was handcuffed and kicked out of the Super Bowl in 2019. Disgraced former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions also got in on the fun.

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan remains as fierce as ever, with the Buckeyes winning a national title last year and Wolverines winning it the year before. Portnoy has put himself right at the center of things and even helped Michigan lure their new starting quarterback to Ann Arbor.