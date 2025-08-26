Ohio State pulls petty move against Dave Portnoy ahead of his FOX debut

Ohio State is doing its best to make FOX regret its decision to feature Dave Portnoy on one of its marquee college football shows.

Portnoy, a Michigan alum and staunch supporter of its football program, is reportedly being barred from entering Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s opening weekend clash between Ohio State and Texas. Barstool Sports, which Portnoy founded, is also being barred from entering the Ohio State campus, according to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel.

Last month, FOX Sports reached a deal with Portnoy to have him appear on the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” Saturday pregame show. Barstool Sports content was also set to be featured on FS1 as part of the agreement.

Per the FOS report, FOX had anticipated “having issues” when it came to Portnoy and Ohio State, and that there were never plans for the Barstool founder to enter the stadium in the first place.

Portnoy is as close to persona non grata as you could get in Columbus. The Michigan booster has talked a lot of trash against Ohio State’s football program over the years. While a Michigan supporter speaking ill of his school’s biggest rival is hardly unique, Portnoy’s unfiltered opinions are amplified given his millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Portnoy also played a big part in luring prized quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood to Ann Arbor, whom the Wolverines have already named their Week 1 starter as a true freshman.