Dave Portnoy has humorous response after getting banned by Ohio State

Dave Portnoy is taking his ban from Ohio Stadium in stride.

The Barstool Sports founder was reportedly barred from entering Ohio State’s home venue ahead of his debut on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show, which will be in Columbus on Saturday to cover the Buckeyes’ season-opening game against Texas.

Instead of acting salty, Portnoy tried to inject humor into the situation. He reposted the Front Office Sports article that reported on his ban and included a picture of him sporting a thick mustache and shades.

If Portnoy truly did show up to Saturday’s Ohio State-Texas game in a disguise, Buckeyes fans have to at least give the Michigan alum some kudos for trying.

Even controversial former Michigan coach Connor Stalions got in on the joke. The man at the center of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal jokingly asked if Portnoy needed tickets. Stalions is an expert in getting access to restricted areas after all.

You need tickets? — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) August 26, 2025

Portnoy could not resist getting at least one dig in. He followed up with another post, expressing how much he enjoyed the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. He also made sure to remind the world that the Wolverines have dominated their head-to-head matchup over the last few seasons (profanity edited by LBS).

“I love this f—ing rivalry*

“*one team has to win once in awhile for it to be considered a rivalry,” Portnoy wrote on X.

Ohio State has lorded over Michigan throughout most of the 21st century. The Buckeyes went 14-2 against the Wolverines after Portnoy founded Barstool in September 2003. But Michigan has the upper hand of late, winning the last four games over its Big Ten rival — and Portnoy has taken every opportunity to gloat about it.