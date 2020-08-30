Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett in stable condition after being shot

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was shot early Sunday morning but is in stable condition.

Police in Columbus told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that Haskell, a senior, was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center after a shooting was reported at 12:28 a.m. Officers found blood in the street and a single shell casing at the scene. They followed a trail of blood around two blocks, where they found Garrett with a gunshot wound in his cheek.

The Columbus Police Department has yet to release any information regarding suspects.

Garrett, 22, appeared in 11 games for the Buckeyes last season and recorded 10 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. He has played in 33 games total in three seasons and was expected to be a starter this season prior to the Big Ten season being postponed.