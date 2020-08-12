Ohio State no longer pursuing options to play college football in fall

One Big Ten school that was absolutely intent on playing college football in the fall appears to be giving up on that dream.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday that, after initial exploration, the Buckeyes will no longer pursue avenues to play football in the fall despite the Big Ten’s cancellation of fall sports. Smith said the school will instead turn all its attention toward preparation for a spring season.

Just got off the phone with #Buckeyes AD Gene Smith, who confirmed Ohio State is no longer exploring options for fall competition. "There's not a fall option. We had hoped and just realized that not too long ago. We're all about the spring and how do we set that up." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 12, 2020

More from #Buckeyes AD Gene Smith: "We just embraced the spring. I think it's realistic. We hadn't spent any time on it. None. Now that we are, it becomes clear that it's realistic." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 12, 2020

One has to wonder if other schools who are exploring similar avenues might soon come to the same conclusion. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made clear that they are looking at other options to play. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day floated a conference switch as well, and it’s clearly been discovered that it just isn’t a feasible option.

Day has seemingly come to terms with that and is now pushing for a season beginning in January. We’ll see if he and Smith start pushing the Big Ten on such a scenario now that they’ve accepted that fall is out of the question.