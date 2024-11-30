 Skip to main content
Ohio State kicker gets meme treatment for brutal game in upset loss to Michigan

November 30, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jayden Fielding in his Ohio State uniform

Jayden Fielding picked a very bad time to have his worst game of the season.

The Ohio State kicker Fielding cost his team dearly during Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. After opening the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal, Fielding lost his way entirely. He missed a 38-yarder in the second quarter after the Buckeyes marched into the red zone and then followed that up with a miss from even closer (34 yards) at the end of the third quarter with the game tied 10-10.

Social media users were merciless with Fielding. Here is a sample of some of the memes that he received on X for his costly misses.

Those six points that Fielding left on the board ended up being absolutely enormous. The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes went on to lose to the unranked Wolverines by the final of 13-10. While they were plenty of other reasons for the Ohio State defeat, including multiple interceptions by quarterback Will Howard and conservative run-heavy playcalls by head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, they might have been able to survive it all if not for Fielding’s misses.

The junior Fielding was 8/9 on field goals and a perfect 53/53 on extra points entering play on Saturday. But in Ohio State’s biggest game of the season so far, perhaps the moment was too much for Fielding. Ohio State fans also ended up with some bad flashbacks to their team’s previous kicking whiffs.

